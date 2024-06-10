Premier: Cheaper alternative to diesel will end need for fuel subsidies

KUCHING (June 10): Having an alternative to diesel will end the need for the federal government to provide fuel subsidies, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg

He said he is optimistic of the promising potentials of hydrogen to serve as an alternative to diesel fuel, especially when hydrogen can be produced at a lower cost.

“Find an alternative to diesel then there won’t be any need for subsidies. If we can reduce the cost of producing hydrogen, why would there be a need to use diesel anymore?

“If we can change to another source of energy instead of diesel, automatically the whole problem will be solved,” he told a press conference after officiating the opening of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today.

Abang Johari was asked to comment on the new price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia which has been set at RM3.35 per litre effective today, from the previous RM2.15 per litre.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan on Sunday said the new pricing is the market price without subsidy based on the average for May 2024 according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

He said the implementation of the diesel price float and targeted subsidies could provide savings of RM4 billion annually and strengthen the country’s financial position in the long term.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government in collaboration with Petronas has lowered the electricity requirement to 38 kilowatts per kilogramme of hydrogen.

“This advancement aims to cut hydrogen production costs by up to 50 per cent and beyond, significantly enhancing its viability and competitiveness as an energy source.

“If there is an improvement in the conversion where it can be lowered to 20 or even 15 kilowatts, this means that proportionately the cost of producing hydrogen will be cheaper.

“As such, Sarawak is in the right direction where we have our own electrolyser plant, assembly plant which will process the conversion of hydrogen from H2O,” he said.

Earlier in his keynote address, Abang Johari said since embarking into hydrogen as a clean energy source in 2017, the Sarawak government’s initiative has since bore fruit, including the development of Southeast Asia’s first integrated hydrogen production plant and refuelling station located in Kuching which can produce 130kg of high purity hydrogen per day and is capable of supporting and refuelling five fuel cell vehicles, including three buses and two cars.

“Recognising hydrogen’s immense potential as a clean transportation fuel, I directed the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to explore establishing multi-fuel stations across Sarawak offering hydrogen as an alternative fuel apart from the normal petrol and diesel,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak, with its abundant natural resources, possessed the capability to produce green or low-carbon hydrogen on a significant scale.

“This potential was demonstrated through the government’s initiative to introduce the region’s first hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system here in Kuching, marking a pivotal starting point for our hydrogen journey. Sarawak showcased its commitment through successful engineering trials conducted last year.

“I have tasked SEDC with ensuring the operationalisation of the ART system no later than 2025.

“This milestone will position Kuching as the first city in Southeast Asia to integrate hydrogen into its urban transport infrastructure, including hydrogen buses that have already provided transportation for over 18,000 passengers during trial runs since 2020,” he said.

Present at the conference were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Hipni; and Borneo Business Connect chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin.