Premier: Sarawak secures study grant from South Korean ministry for developing hydrogen roadmap

KUCHING (June 10): The Sarawak government, through the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, has secured a prestigious study grant from South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said the grant will enable the state to embark on a groundbreaking study to develop the Sarawak Hydrogen Roadmap, a comprehensive blueprint for harnessing the immense potential of hydrogen energy in the state.

“We aim to advance Sarawak’s leadership in the hydrogen economy by partnering with South Korea to explore innovative strategies for hydrogen production and utilisation.

“The Sarawak Hydrogen Roadmap will guide our efforts, covering technological advancements, infrastructure development, and regulatory frameworks,” he said in his keynote address at the opening of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

He said Sarawak is seeking economic growth, job creation, and environmental stewardship through the collaboration, thus contributing to global sustainability goals.

He said as Sarawak progresses on its hydrogen journey, the state is committed to collaborating with domestic and international partners to drive energy transition and collectively achieve its climate goals.

“This is notably exemplified by the partnership of Sarawak Energy with Linde, SEDC Energy with Sumitomo Corporation, Eneos Corporation, Samsung Engineering, Korean National Oil Company, Lotte, and Gentari to name a few.

“These collaborations showcase Sarawak’s proactive embrace of hydrogen, a cornerstone of the state’s new economy and a pivotal component of its sustainable energy future.

“Moreover, they facilitate technology transfer and knowledge exchange, enabling Sarawak to benefit from established players in the field and advance local capacity and innovation in developing the hydrogen economy,” he said.

At a press conference, Abang Johari explained that the study grant from South Korea is part of the country’s decarbonisation initiative.

“The grant is of quite a substantial amount and it’s part of the Korean government’s efforts to decarbonise Korea as we have the feedstock.

“Therefore, we can work together with the Koreans and that is why we want to produce hydrogen here so that the hydrogen will be brought to Korea,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.