Rubiah: Sarawak ‘keringkam’ has potential to be lucrative business

KUCHING (June 10): Entrepreneurs in the textiles and garments industry should consider taking ‘keringkam’ to the next level, said Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister said the traditional and intricate hand embroidery handicraft, which is synonymous with the Sarawak Malay community, has great potential to become a lucrative business in addition to preserving the art and beauty of this cultural heritage.

“The art of keringkam can be used as an aspect of skill where its purpose is not only to preserve heritage but also to produce successful entrepreneurs.

“This is because the price of a keringkam shawl or headscarf can fetch thousands of ringgit depending on the embroidery motifs and designs,” she said.

She said this in her speech when officiating the closing of ‘Wacana Ilmu: Wanita Inspirasiku’ (WINS), a programme organised by the Community Development Department (Kemas) at Mydin Vista Tunku here yesterday.

On WINS, Rubiah said all views and feedback shared during the two-day event should be used as motivation for the participants, particularly rural entrepreneurs, to aspire to become more successful.

She said new entrepreneurs are expected to gain knowledge and improve the quality and marketability of their products through sharing sessions by a panel of entrepreneurs as well as a training clinic organised at the programme.

“Entrepreneurs must possess a high spirit of competitive and be able to identify quality products and know their market.

“What is important here is that their products are well-received and always in the hearts of customers while also be improved from time to time,” she said.

Around 300 participants from Kemas Skills Class, Quick Win Entrepreneurs, Short Term Skills Course Participants (KKJP), Village Economic Assistance Programme (BEK), and Income Enhancement Programme (PPP) participated in the event.

Also present was Kemas director-general Datuk Ahmad Kamal Idris Mohd Narawi.