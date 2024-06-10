Sagah: Over 5,000 expected for STEM Trailblazers Sarawak from July 12-13

SIBU (June 10): Over 5,000 people are expected in the upcoming STEM Trailblazers Sarawak 2024 event which will be held simultaneously in three higher education institutions from July 12-13, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said the institutions are University Technology Sarawak (UTS), Curtin University Malaysia in Miri and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus in Kuching.

“We expect over 5,000 students and teachers from across the state to participate in workshops, competitions, interactive exhibitions, demonstrations and exciting science shows.

“We believe we can achieve that (number of crowd). This is because I think somehow we have created interest among the community (on STEM). Furthermore, this year we have involved UTS in this programme — Sibu is big enough with many people here and UTS is (located) not far away,” he told a press conference at UTS here today.

Adding on, Sagah said the event, which is organised by his ministry, has appointed UTS, Curtin and Swinburne as the implementers at their respective venues.

“One of the highlights of STEM Trailblazers 2024 is that it will be organised simultaneously across these three institutions, ensuring that students from the northern, central and southern parts of Sarawak have the opportunity to participate in this yearly event,” he said.

He said each venue will offer a unique mix of activities designed to inspire, educate and challenge young minds.

“Additionally, this year our strategic partner Pusat Sains Negara will be joining us to bring their science show to the event, allowing students to see how science can be fun and engaging beyond the traditional classroom setting,” he said.

Sagah said at UTS here, which is expecting a crowd of 3,000 this year, the DJI Robomaster Competition will challenge secondary school students to design, build and program robots to tackle complex obstacles.

He added the Mini Drone Competition will allow primary school students to showcase their piloting skills in addition to the Young Innovators Challenge and Junior Innovators by Chumbaka to encourage students to solve real-world problems using open-source technology.

Meanwhile, at Curtin University Malaysia in Miri, the Curtin EcoTech Marvel Innovator Competition will highlight innovative and sustainable STEM projects from students and teachers, centered on the theme “Smart and Sustainable Solutions for the Future of Sarawak.

He added there will also be seven hands-on workshops offering practical skills in areas like water conservation, renewable energy, and AI-powered game development.

At Swinburne, the STEM Trailblazers event will include a variety of interactive exhibits and demonstrations, such as the Aerosoar Dynamics paper plane competition, the Tornado Tap vortex ring exhibit, and the Renewable Energy Wind Turbine demonstration, he informed.

“STEM Trailblazers 2024 is more than just a competition; it is a platform designed to ignite a lifelong passion for STEM in our youth. We are confident this event will empower the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers who will shape the future of Sarawak.”

Meanwhile, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Anelia Siam expressed confidence in gathering the desired number of students with the support of the Sarawak Education Department.

She said students will be ferried from their respective schools to the university venue.

UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid noted that the goals of the STEM Trailblazers 2024 are to ignite a passion for STEM among young people and augurs well for the university towards enrolling more students into their Science Foundation programme.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Ministry for Education, Innovation and Talent Development undersecretary of Innovation Section Dr Cheong Yaw Liang and Curtin University Malaysia deputy pro vice-chancellor Prof Dr Vincent Lee.