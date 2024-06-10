Sarawak Metro highlights KUTS to international audience in China conference

KUCHING (June 10): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) was given the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) to an international audience at the recently concluded China International Railway Conference for Intercity and Urban Mass Transit (CIRC) 2024.

A press release said during the event held in Shanghai from June 4-6, Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa presented his keynote address titled ‘Sarawak Metro — Transforming Public Transport in the Malaysian City of Kuching’.

He was among several speakers from Southeast Asia and Europe, where some represented organisations in charge of public transport systems operations and maintenance as well as transport authorities, who were invited to share their insights at the conference.

During his presentation, Mazli spoke on Sarawak Metro’s efforts in adopting a new form of public transportation, which is also leading the way in implementing a zero emissions solution in line with Sarawak’s green hydrogen agenda.

On the sidelines of CIRC 2024, Sarawak Metro was also invited to visit the Shanghai Engineering Research Centre for Driverless Train Control and Railway Intelligent Dispatching Command System.

This visit provided an invaluable opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and advancements in urban transit, aligning with Sarawak Metro’s commitment towards innovation and excellence in public transportation.