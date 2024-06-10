Sarawakian dancers win silver, bronze medals at Malaysia Challenge Cup

KUCHING (June 10): Dancers from Sarawak achieved commendable success during the recent Malaysia Challenge Cup Dance Competition (MCCDC) at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPAC).

Tyng Dance Academy’s Chai Sin Yee and Irelene Chan Eng Xi brought home silver medals in the Cultural Dance (age 20 and above) and Cultural Dance (age 19) categories respectively.

Chan also earned a bronze medal in the Classical Ballet Repertoire (age 19) category.

Jasmine Kho Jing Tong, who is also from the academy, was awarded a bronze medal in the Classical Ballet Repertoire (age 14) category.

Academy founder Chan Tyng Tyng said she was proud of the exceptional talent and dedication of all Anak Sarawak on the national stage.

“These accolades reflect the rigorous training and passion of the students, as well as the unwavering support and guidance from their principal and leading coach.

“Our students have worked incredibly hard to achieve these results, and it is a proud moment for us to bring these medals back to Sarawak,” she told The Borneo Post.

Chan said the academy’s success in securing two silver and two bronze medals underscores its commitment to excellence and ability to nurture young talent.

“It’s inspiring to see our dancers perform so well on a national platform. They truly represent the spirit and excellence of Sarawak.

“We are determined to make significant strides in the dance world embodying our motto ‘We Dance, We Believe, We Make It Happen’ and celebrate and share our Sarawakian heritage through our performances,” she added.