SEDC Energy, Gentari Hydrogen formalise JV to develop Sarawak H2 Hub

KUCHING (June 10): SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd and Gentari Hydrogen have formalised a joint venture to develop Sarawak H2 Hub – a global-scale hydrogen production hub in Bintulu.

This was done in a document exchange ceremony during the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) 2024 Conference and Exhibition held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

SEDC Energy chief executive officer Robert Hardin and Gentari CEO Sushil Purohit exchanged documents before Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

It is understood that the joint-venture will be set up by SEDC Energy, the majority shareholder, and Gentari Hydrogen Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Gentari, following a Heads of Agreement (HoA) signing between the parties earlier this year.

The new company will serve as the sole vehicle to undertake the development, construction, ownership, operation and maintenance, as well as control of the Sarawak H2 Hub, including investing in hydrogen production trains within the hub.

“The Sarawak H2 Hub will be a facility for standardising and optimising all hydrogen production projects in the Bintulu area, besides operating as the sole supplier of green hydrogen for downstream facilities in the region.

“The hub adopts a unique ‘plug and play’ concept, utilising a modular approach to integrate hydrogen production units into the hub where common utilities and ancillary services are predeveloped.

“Project H2ornbill, in collaboration with Japanese firms Eneos and Sumitomo Corp, and Project H2biscus, a partnership with South Korean firms Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical, and KNOC to establish hydrogen derivative facilities, are set to be part of the Sarawak H2 Hub,” said a joint press release by SEDC Energy and Gentari.

The event was one of nine exchanges of documents that took place during APGH 2024.

SEDC Energy also exchanged documents with ICE Petroleum, ACWA Power, and Volterra/Curveh2, while Brooke Holdings Sdn Bhd announced a strategic partnership with SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger) on technical and technological aspects of developing a comprehensive Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) hub in Sarawak.

Other exchanges made during the ceremony were between Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and H2Energy Sdn Bhd; between Salcra, KIS, and Planet QEOS; as well as between OCBC Bank Malaysia and InvestSarawak.