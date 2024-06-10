Sharifah Hasidah: Sarawak’s demands on MA63 rights legal, constitutional

KUCHING (June 10): Sarawak’s demands in relation to the restoration of rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are legal and constitutional, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said Sarawak’s rights on these matters are clearly stipulated in both the state and federal constitutions.

Such constitutional rights and powers should not be affected through the purported interpretation of “clear and unambiguous” constitutional or statutory provisions, she stressed.

“The rights of Sarawak to the continental shelf, the extent of the boundaries of the state, water and stamp duty are based on clear constitutional provisions and relevant state and federal laws which are unambiguous and admit no room for interpretation,” she said in a statement today.

She was responding to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who on Sunday said the Technical Committee of Malaysia Agreement had to fine-tune several pertinent matters given the different views and interpretations at both federal and state levels.

Fadillah had said that these differing interpretations needed to be brought to and finalised by the federal Cabinet.

Sharifah Hasidah said as far as the boundaries of Sarawak are concerned, by virtue of the Sarawak (Alteration of Boundaries) Order in Council dated June 24, 1954, the boundaries of Sarawak had been extended to cover the seabed and subsoil of that area forming the continental shelf beneath the high seas.

She also said Article 1(3) of the Federal Constitution stipulates that the territory of Sarawak shall be the territory as at Malaysia Day.

“The territory of Sarawak on the 16th of September 1963 includes the seabed and subsoil of the area forming the continental shelf off the coast of Sarawak.

“Under the Sarawak Land Code, a pre-Malaysia law whose validity and effect continues after Malaysia Day by virtue of Section 73 of the Malaysia Act 1963, the seabed and subsoil within the boundaries extended by the said Order in Council is considered state land.

“Under item 2 of List II (State List) in the Ninth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, land is a subject matter under the legislative and executive authority of the state. Under item 2(c) of List II, the legislative and executive authority covers permit and licence for prospecting for mines, mining leases and certificates,” she explained.

Sharifah Hasidah said in fact, Sarawak’s right on its natural resources is also clearly stated in the Federal Constitution.

Citing Item 8 of List I (Federal List), she said the provision entails how the development of oil and oilfields is subjected to the state’s power under item 2(c) of the state constitution.

“Item 8 of List I (Federal List) provides subject to item 2(c) in the State List: Development of mineral resources; mines, mining, minerals and mineral ores; oils and oilfields; …

“These unambiguous constitutional provisions show that the development of oil and oilfields in Sarawak is subject to mining leases or certificate issued by the state under item 2(c) of the State List.

“The State Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 provides for the issuing of oil prospecting licences, mining leases or certificates for exploration and mining of petroleum.”

She stressed that the Sarawak government has a constitutional duty to ensure that all constitutional rights and powers belonging to the state are not eroded and fully respected.

“The state government will continue to engage with the federal government on the exercise of such constitutional rights and powers for the benefit of the nation and to promote the economic wellbeing and the progress of the Federation,” she said.