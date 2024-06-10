Tiong: Sarawak govt to continue fighting for S’wakians’ rights, interests under MA63

BINTULU (June 10): The Sarawak government will continue to fight for the rights and interests of the people of Sarawak in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement (MA63), said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, all races, religions, and cultures have received attention, fostering a spirit of respect and tolerance.

“Therefore, I would like to remind some people out there not to use racial and religious sentiments to incite the people.

“Please think of the people and the country before you do anything. Besides that, intercultural marriages are not uncommon among the people in this country.

“If we are not able to maintain sensitivity between races, how can we live in harmony?” he said in a Facebook post.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman, believed that the family spirit in Sarawak can serve as an example for the people in Peninsular Malaysia.

In citing an example, he said the harmony in the longhouses, where all ethnic groups can live together under one roof regardless of their backgrounds, is a good example of this great understanding.

These characteristics, he said, contribute to Malaysia’s global appeal, allowing the world to appreciate the different customs and cultures in this country.