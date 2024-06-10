Total poverty eradication in Sabah more important – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): Doubling efforts to completely eradicate poverty in Sabah is more important than ensuring the state’s hardcore poverty is eradicated by July this year, said Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when closing the state-level Kaamatan festival here recently, had said that the government intends to eradicate hardcore poverty in Sabah by next month.

When asked to comment whether this is feasible, Masidi said in his personal interpretation, Anwar’s “deadline” is more of an urgency for the Sabah government and its agencies to work harder in fighting poverty in the state.

Masidi said this matter had been discussed in a Sabah Cabinet meeting two weeks ago, where various strategies and methods were introduced to help reduce the number of Sabah folks in the hardcore poor category.

“I know that the Prime Minister’s intention is a challenge for us to put in more effort in this issue, and to me, the ‘timeline’ is rather an urgency relayed to all government heads to pay serious attention in tackling poverty.

“So for me, the question on whether we can achieve hardcore poverty eradication by July is not as important as ensuring that we achieve our goal of total poverty eradication,” he said.

Masidi said this to reporters after witnessing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) for a cooperation to combat corruption at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Monday.

Through this MoU, MACC and SESB will be collaborating in the aspects of corruption prevention and education and anti-corruption enforcement.

Both parties will also be involved in providing training facilities and logistic support for programmes to be carried out which aims to improve knowledge and skills in the said aspects.

MACC will also dispense advice and offer consultation services by examining the practices, systems and working procedures of SESB, including agencies under its supervision.

Previously, the two parties had signed an MoU on November 14, 2011 to improve the culture of integrity and strengthen good practices to avoid corruption and abuse of power in the electricity supply industry.