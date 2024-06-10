Vandalisms, thefts continue at abandoned PacifiCity project

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): Buyers of the abandoned PacifiCity mixed development project are urging the relevant authorities to appoint security guards for the premises after a spate of vandalisms and thefts in recent months.

Their spokesperson, Datuk Seri Winston Liaw, claimed that the unlawful actions have persisted despite police apprehending around 40 illegal immigrants committing the offences in the compound.

Winston further claimed that one of the buyers was even threatened by the illegals and had to flee when she went in the building to capture their action on video after hearing a ruckus inside.

He said last week, he and several other buyers went to inspect the building and found that 204 units of the development had been destroyed by the suspects.

In July last year, he said during an inspection together with professionals including consultants and engineers, the units were still in great condition and were reportedly 98 percent completed.

“Everyday, these thefts and vandalisms are still going on.

“We have lodged numerous police reports but it felt like they were in vain.

“Police caught 40 people, all illegal immigrants, but still do not know who the main culprit is.

“We might take this up to Putrajaya if it persists,” he told reporters at a press conference here on Monday.

Another buyer present at the press conference opined that the police should at least show that the law and order in Kota Kinabalu is upheld.

“This has been going on publicly for months, and yet the police couldn’t stop it. It gives an impression of lawlessness in the city and they are not doing their job,” said the buyer.

The buyers are urging the relevant authorities, Sabah Ministry of Local Government and Housing (KKTP) and Sabah Development Bank (SDBank), to immediately appoint security guards to secure the compound.

Winston said after already having shelled out much of their money to repair the vandalisms, they cannot afford to hire security out of their own pockets as to hire five guards would cost them some RM100,000 per year.

Meanwhile, he said after Pacific Height was declared as an abandoned project by KKTP on May 2, their next step is to send a letter to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to halt the instalment payments and interest to buyers.

He also revealed that after the declaration, two White Knights, one local and the other foreign, had approached them with an interest in rescuing the PacifiCity, The Crown and Triconic Tower projects.

“We had a brief discussion with the White Knights. They want to take this issue up higher, by inviting big shots such as from BNM headquarters and Putrajaya to come to Kota Kinabalu and hold a forum together with KKTP.

“But, again, our focus now is to have security guards placed at the compound as we have already spent a lot of money to repair the defects but the suspects keep on breaking in with no end to this issue in sight,” he said.