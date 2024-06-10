Woman fined for posting offensive comment on assemblyman

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): An unemployed woman was fined a total of RM8,000, in default, 15 months’ jail for two charges of posting an offensive comment on a Facebook post regarding Pintasan assemblyman and embarrassing him.

In the first case, Sessions Court judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan imposed a RM5,000 fine, in default, five months’ imprisonment on Luisa Luis after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Subsection 233 (1) (a) of the Multimedia and Communication Act 1998, punishable under Subsection 233 (3) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

Luisa, 24, had committed the offence on social media Facebook on April 30 and the comment was read by the victim Datuk Fairuz Renddan, 39, who is Assistant Youth and Sports Minister.

In the second case, magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles fined Luisa RM3,000, in default, 10 months’ jail for embarrassing Fairuz.

Luisa admitted to commit the offence via social media WhatsApp on April 6.

She was convicted under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court heard that investigation revealed that upon checking, the owner of WhatsApp’s number was Luisa.

Fairuz had lodged a police report against Luisa for further action as he was worried, embarrassed and feared for his safety as Pintasan assemblyman.

In mitigation, the unrepresented Luisa admitted what she had done was wrong and undertook not to commit a similar offence again.

Luisa, who prayed for a lenient fine, also said that this was her first offence and she is the only hope for her family.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence against the accused.

The prosecution also informed the court that Luisa also has another cases which will be mentioned on June 28 and July 5.