12 chefs to represent Kuching at Cities of Gastronomy Fest 2024 in Macau

KUCHING (June 11): Kuching, as a Creative City of Gastronomy, is sending 12 chefs to participate in the International Cities of Gastronomy Fest in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), running from this June 14 to 23.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary celebration of Macao SAR, the festival will feature three main events: the International Gastronomy Promenade, the City of Gastronomy Showcase, and the International Gastronomy Forum – all to foster culinary exchange among the participants of 27 Cities of Gastronomy from around the globe.

During a press conference at Annie Kolo Mee, Jalan Padungan here yesterday, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng announced that two chefs from the Culinary Heritage and Arts Society Sarawak (CHASS) – Laura Bara Sim and Penny Ling – will present ‘Laksa Sarawak’ and ‘Sambal Bunga Kantan’ at the Macau showcase.

“Moreover, Kuching has been invited to send two chefs each from five restaurants to participate in the ‘International Gastronomy Promenade’ at the iconic Macau Fisherman’s Wharf.

“Throughout the event, the visitors in Macao will have the chance to indulge in an array of delectable dishes including ‘dabai’ (local olive) fried rice from Lamin at Telang Usan; ‘Laksa Sarawak’ by Little Hainan; ‘Kuching Kolo Mee’ (noodle dish) from Annie Kolo Mee Restaurant; ‘Daging Salai Tepus Masak Lemak’(smoked meat dish) from the Children of Emillies; and ‘Manok Tunu Pepat’ (chicken dish) from Ruai Bistro,” he told reporters.

Other than the 12 chefs, CHASS chairwoman Datin Dona Drury Wee and Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Kuching strategic director Karen Shepherd will also go to Macau to represent Kuching at the International Gastronomy Forum.

On this, Wee remarked: “Kuching’s participation in this international event will raise awareness not only of Sarawak’s remarkable cuisine, but also of Borneo’s unique ingredients.

“We believe that food is one of the best ways to sample Kuching’s culture, as well as Sarawak’s landscape and biodiversity.

“We hope that this event would not only provide exposure and opportunity for the participants, but would also promote everything that makes Sarawak special with an important tourism partner.”

The event is sponsored by the Macao Tourism Office under its membership of the Unesco Creative Cities Network.

Kuching City’s participation is supported by Sarawak Tourism Federation.