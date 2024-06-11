15-year-old boy in Kuching sent to Henry Gurney School for statutory rape

KUCHING (June 11): The Magistrates’ Court here today sent a 15-year-old boy to Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo for three years for the statutory rape of a then 12-year-old girl last year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi made the order after hearing the probation report presented by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) at the court today.

The boy pleaded guilty before Zubaidah after he was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term for up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at the staircase of a mall here at around 1.30pm on Dec 17, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim had on Dec 20, 2023, informed her mother that she had a sexual intercourse with the boy, prompting her mother to lodge a police report.

The boy was arrested on Dec 21, 2024.

Investigation found that the boy had sexual intercourse with the girl and a medical report confirmed that she had a tear in her private part.

The case was prosecuted by ASP Arman Ibrahim while the boy was unrepresented by counsel.