CM: Sabah government will help Bajau Laut community

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): The Sabah State Government will help the Bajau Laut community within the Tun Sakaran Marine Park (TSMP) in Semporna after their houses were demolished by the authorities for security reason.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said this in a press conference on Tuesday after being asked about the State Government’s humanitarian aid for those affected after the incident has been widely discussed in the mass and social media.

“Right now, we have thought of something good for them.

“This matter is involving national security and sovereignty, so don’t make this issue political.

“We know about this matter and the State Government will handle and help those involved,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the state Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry and Kibing Group subsidiary SBH Kibing New Solar Energy (M) Sdn Bhd to expand its investment in Sabah, at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) near here on Tuesday.

Recently, Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry revealed that 273 unauthorized settlements within the TSMP area had been issued evacuation notice prior to the demolition and evacuation exercise, while 138 have been demolished.

According to the ministry, the demolition and evacuation exercise was done for security reasons.

During the press conference, Hajiji did not explain in details how the State Government will handle the situation and help those affected.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said it is closely monitoring the actions taken against the Bajau Laut community.