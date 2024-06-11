Companies, Salcra ink deal to collab in producing bio-hydrogen via SBMR process

KUCHING (June 11): Planet QEOS, KIS BIOCNG Sdn Bhd, and Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) have officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at producing bio-hydrogen via the Steam Biomethane Reforming (SBMR) process.

The MoU represents a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable energy solutions in Sarawak, Planet QEOS said in a release yesterday.

“The collaboration is poised to revolutionise bio-hydrogen production, offering a viable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional methods,” it said.

The MoU was signed by Planet QEOS Executive Chairman Dino Bidari, KIS BIOCNG chief executive officer Raghunath K.R., and Salcra deputy general manager Sikin Sentok.

Witnessing it were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The MoU signing was among the programmes at the Asia Pacific Green Technology (APGH) Conference and Exhibition yesterday.

In the release, Planet QEOS said the primary goal of the MoU is to outline the cooperation among the three parties to produce bio-hydrogen using the SBMR process.

“Each party has a crucial role in this initiative. Planet QEOS will act as the bio-hydrogen producer, leveraging the advanced SBMR process to generate hydrogen.

“KIS BIOCNG will provide the necessary technology for biogas and bio-methane production, which serves as the essential feedstock for the SBMR process. Salcra will supply the feedstock for bio-methane production from its palm oil mills and utilise its existing biogas production facilities.”

It added that the objectives and benefits of this collaboration are “manifold and significant”.

“The primary aim is to generate sustainable and cost-effective bio-hydrogen for commercial use in Sarawak. The successful execution of this project will serve as a benchmark and proof of concept for harnessing waste from the extensive 1.8 million hectares of palm oil plantations in Sarawak for bio-hydrogen production.

“This initiative promises not only to create a sustainable palm oil industry by converting waste from palm oil mills into bio-hydrogen but also to bring substantial economic benefits,” it said.

Planet QEOS, a key player in this endeavour, is revolutionising the hydrogen economy with its groundbreaking SBMR technology. This vertically integrated design is a game-changer, dramatically reducing both capital and operational expenses.

“It is not just about producing hydrogen at lower costs; it’s a holistic approach that innovates across the board – from distribution and transmission to storage.

“The debut of hydrogen fuel at an unprecedented retail price – under RM20/kg – is just the beginning. With a commitment to aggressive annual price reductions, Planet QEOS is setting the stage for hydrogen to become the go-to energy source, accessible to all and kind to our planet,” it said.

The strategic partnership with Salcra is anticipated to significantly contribute to the socioeconomic upliftment of rural communities in Sarawak, and is poised to create a diversified economic landscape, leveraging the potential of palm oil as a resource.

Furthermore, it is expected to enhance the financial well-being of indigenous communities residing in rural locales. This initiative not only promotes economic growth but also fosters sustainable development in these areas.

“Sustainability is at the heart of this initiative. It exemplifies a robust dedication to the establishment of a sustainable palm oil sector. It ensures the efficient utilization of waste derived from palm oil mills, transforming it into a valuable resource for bio-hydrogen production,” Planet QEOS said.

“This approach not only mitigates waste but also contributes to the generation of clean and renewable energy, thereby reinforcing the group’s commitment towards environmental stewardship.”

Meanwhile, Dr Rundi expressed his support, saying the collaboration is a testament to Sarawak’s commitment to sustainable development and rural economic enhancement.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will bring to Sarawak,” he said.