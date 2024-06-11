e-hailing car driver charged with drug trafficking

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): An e-hailing car driver was tentatively charged in a Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday with two counts of drug trafficking.

Victor Chin, 22, who was brought before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The charge carries the death sentence or an imprisonment for life and if not sentenced to death, is liable to whipping of not less than 12 times, upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from Victor.

On the first count, he was accused of trafficking in 3,4-MDMA with gross weight of 188.11 grams at block K car park of an apartment in Penampang at 11.30pm on May 27.

On the second count, he had allegedly trafficked in same type drug but with gross weight of 5,780.58 grams at block K04-03 of the same apartment at 11.45pm on May 27.

The magistrate fixed August 7 to re-mention both the cases.

In the meantime, Victor, who was represented by counsel Luke Ressa Balang, will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.