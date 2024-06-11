Fazzruddin: MA63 negotiations show success of federalism, Putrajaya’s good relationship with Borneo states

KUCHING (June 11): The negotiations under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) between the federal and state governments of Sarawak and Sabah reflect the success of federalism and the strong relationship between the parties, said Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The chief political secretary to the Premier said requests and demands made under MA63 should not be seen as posing a challenge to the country’s system of federalism.

“The ability to collaborate and resolve issues as well as requests from Sarawak and Sabah are evidence of the success of the federalism system and the good relationship between the federal and state governments,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out every issue or right claimed is in line with Sarawak’s rights under the Federal Constitution.

“It is further strengthened by the existence of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which is fought for through good and harmonious diplomacy and negotiations between the state and federal governments.

“This proves the ability of the federal government to cooperate well with the state government and is not its weakness. Therefore, there is no concern about the existence of the so-called challenges,” he said.

Fazzrudin said this in response to Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim’s statement yesterday that the federalism system in Malaysia is being challenged by demands from state governments, including Sarawak.

In his statement posted on Facebook, Hassan had claimed Sarawak’s actions were challenging the authority of the federal government.

Fazzrudin stressed that what Sarawak and Sabah have been demanding so far are not new as they are based on the MA63, which is the agreement signed to establish Malaysia.

“Without the agreement, it is not possible for a country called Malaysia to exist. We should also be aware that the MA63 has already been referred to as a constitutional instrument in the Federal Constitution. This proves how important this Agreement is in determining the rights and position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia.

“All things claimed are due rights based on the original agreement and the Federal Constitution. As the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem once emphasised before, that is ‘no more, no less’,” he said.

On the issue of oil and the establishment of Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), he said this was based on existing laws in Sarawak such as the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 and Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016.

“Therefore, claims related to it are Sarawak’s legal rights.

“Likewise in matters of education and the use of the English language in Sarawak. These matters have been enshrined in Paragraph 17 of the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC) 1962 since the beginning,” he stressed.