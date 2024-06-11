Foochow association members impart rice dumpling-making knowledge to youth

KAPIT (June 11): The Women wing and Veteran section of Kapit Foochow Association held a rice dumpling-making session for its younger members at its premises here over the weekend.

Veteran section chief Penghulu Jenny Yu said the session was organised in preparation of the Dragon Boat Festival, which was celebrated yesterday.

“Dumpling making is one of the Chinese traditional practices inherited from our ancestors.

“Many of our youth today do not know how to make rice dumplings, and this is why we are holding this session so that they can learn and preserve the tradition,” she told The Borneo Post when met during the session.

Among those present were association advisors Dato Yong Hua Sying, Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo and Sii Bang Ee, as well as chairman Sia Leh Ching and her deputy Kapitan Ling Hang Pin.