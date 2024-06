KOTA KINABALU (June 11): A grasscutter was killed by a fallen tree near SMK Tebobon here on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old was clearing grass near the school when the tree fell and crushed on him around 9am.

He was confirmed dead on site by medical personnel.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call on the incident at 9.26am.

Eleven personnel rushed to the scene and used chainsaws to cut the tree branches to retrieve the victim.

The body was handed over to police for further action.