Hari Raya Aidiladha prison visits permitted on third, fourth day

KUALA LUMPUR (June 11): Inmates of prisons, Moral Rehabilitation Centres, Special Rehabilitation Centres, Special Detention Centres, and Henry Gurney Schools are permitted visits by family members during the third and fourth day of Hari Raya Aidiladha this year.

In a statement today, the Prisons Department announced that priority would be given to Muslim inmates, and visitors are not permitted to bring any food or drinks, but refreshments may be purchased from the prison canteen.

“Families opting for in-person visits must adhere to certain conditions, including visitation hours from 8.15 am to 4.15 pm and produce their Visiting Card and Identification Card,” read the statement.

The statement also said that visitors are discouraged from giving money to the inmates, as all basic amenities are provided by the department.

“If visitors wish to give money to the inmates for specific purposes such as examination fees and the like, please obtain an official receipt, PPT. 28, as acknowledgment of receipt,” it added.

Online visits via video calls are also allowed from June 19 to 21, to provide an opportunity for families who are unable to visit in-person.

“Please contact the respective institutions for further information,” the statement concluded. – Bernama