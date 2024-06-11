JKR: Section of Jalan Selirik in Kapit to be closed till June 23 for repair works

KAPIT (June 11): A section of the road at Jalan Selirik (from Public Works Department store to Lorong Pantau) here will be closed to road users until June 23 for repair works to be carried out on the road.

Kapit Public Works Department (JKR) engineer Jawa Gara explained the recent landslide on the hill slope has affected the structure of the road surface.

“During this period from June 11 till June 23, road users are advised to use alternative route via Jalan Kapit Bypass-Jalan Hill Top-Jalan Puan Sri Tiong-Jalan Selirik.

“I urge all road users to co-operate with the PWD to facilitate the urgent repair of the road,” he added.

He stated that the contractor will also construct a hill slope protective wall (concrete retention wall) to prevent further landslides.

For further enquiries, the public advised to contact PWD at 084-796040 during office hours.

Earlier this year, a section of the road near Rumah Temui (Native Rest house) was closed to build the hill slope protection wall.