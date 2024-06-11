Jobless Kuching man fined RM6,000 in total for damaging mum’s belongings, threatening to kill her

KUCHING (June 11): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an unemployed man a total of RM6,000 in default six months in jail for damaging his mother’s possessions and threatening to kill her.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi imposed the sentence on Hasbi Jemi, 30, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and another under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

For committing mischief, Hasbi was fined RM2,000 in default two months’ jail, while for criminal intimidation he was fined RM4,000 in default four months behind bars.

He committed the offences at a house in Kampung Bintawa Tengah here at around 3pm on June 6.

Based on the facts of the case, Hasbi’s brother was at work when their 68-year-old mother called to say Hasbi had run amok and broken items such as a television, vase, trash can, bowls and plates, as well as some furniture.

The estimated value of losses was RM2,500.

During the incident, Hasbi also threatened his mother, saying that he would kill her if she refused to give him money.

The brother immediately lodged a police report, which led to Hasbi’s arrest on the same day at 3.58pm.

The investigation found Hasbi was positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine and under their influence during the incident.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the cases while Hasbi was unrepresented by legal counsel.