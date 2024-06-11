Jojo vows to learn from first ONE Championship loss

KUCHING (June 11): Sarawak’s Muay Thai sensation Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali is not interested in finding excuses for his ONE 167 Championship loss in Bangkok on Saturday.

He said his defeat to veteran Vietnamese fighter Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at the Impact Arena will serve as motivation to train harder and improve on his weaknesses.

Jojo said he gave 100 per cent in preparing for the fight and his team will analyse the recent loss to adjust and improve his training.

“The efforts that we made in preparing for the fight were already 100 per cent; fully committed in training and looking after my diet to make weight but in the world of Muay Thai, it’s more than just that,” he told reporters at Kuching International Airport after returning from Bangkok last night.

Jojo also pointed out that this was the first time he faced an opponent in a cage fight.

“I have been fighting in a boxing ring since young and the ways to close in on my opponent, to land my kicks and to pressure my opponent are slightly different,” he shared.

“I want to thank everyone who has been supporting Jojo and there are just so many supporting me in my latest fight. Jojo is proud, grateful, and thankful.”

He revealed his next fight might happen in September or October but the details have yet to be finalised.

On participating in the upcoming Malaysia Games (Sukma), Jojo said he preferred to give younger fighters an opportunity to represent Sarawak at the national competition.

Nguyen, who is a five-time WMF Muay Thai Championship belt holder, won by unanimous decision in a three-round fight in the flyweight category.