KTI Landmark of Sabah – From a humble beginning in property business into Bursa Malaysia

With its mission to realise the aspiration of people in owning their affordable dream home in Sabah since four decades ago, KTI Landmark Berhad is now counting the days reaping the fruits of its labour – to be officially listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on June 19.

Its Managing Director cum Chief Executive Officer, Dr Gordon Loke, said in the past 40 years, the company had completed various projects not only in Sabah but also in Penang, Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

“KTI Landmark has a very humble beginnings where we started with general building construction projects for the public sector. Our first project was the police staff housing quarters at Taman Nelly in Kolombong, the same area where our head office is now located.

“Fast forward more than a decade later, we successfully completed commercial property development projects across the length and breadth of Sabah, namely from the state capital of Kota Kinabalu, to Kudat in the north as well as Tawau in the east and Beaufort in the south.

“Our mission which is to realise the aspiration of people in owning their dream home, ties in our vision which is to be the leading developer of affordable homes in collaboration with the Housing and Town Development Board (LPPB), the state agency involved in the development of affordable housing and township development in Sabah.

“We have completed RM1.6 worth of projects with LPPB in the past five years, with more to come,” he told The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview.

KTI Landmark was founded in 1984 with a very simple mission — to realise the aspiration of people in owning their dream home.

Over the decades, the company built up as a specialist in property development, construction and project management.

The company marks its 40th anniversary this year to celebrate in style, by becoming Malaysia’s next public-listed company.

“With all these going on, our planning is still the same. Building more affordable houses. This year, our focus is the newly started project in Alamesra called Ayuria Place.

“Ayuria Place is a mixed development located next to Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology with over 2,000 units of lifestyle shops, modern apartments and two-storey superlink homes,” he said.

Meanwhile in this year’s second half, Loke also said KTI Landmark will be starting its 300 over units of two-storey link houses called Taman Seraya in Sandakan.

“This year’s profit we are looking at about RM15 to RM16 million and growth for the next five years.

“Two years down the road, we are prepared to be transferred to the main board, hoping to achieve share capital of RM500 to RM600 million,” he said.

By the end of 2025, Loke said the company is eyeing on a bigger game, aiming for township development not only in Sabah but also Peninsular Malaysia.

“Every year, we are looking at purchasing new land for our future, because we intend to go into township, hopefully we can penetrate Peninsular Malaysia so that we can give competitive price, much lower than the market they are offering there,” he added.

Since 2004, KTI Landmark has been using Industrialised Building System (IBS) technology as part of its ‘secret’ to offer competitive price in the market, which led the company to become the first CIDB-certified IBS manufacturer in Sabah in adopting the system construction technique.

As the first IBS practioner in Sabah to obtain CIDB-IBS’ IMPACT certification, KTI Landmark has also won awards and accolades in recognition of its achievements in the IBS industry, including MCIEA 2017 IBS Special Mention award, Sabah Highest IBS Score 2021 and SHAREDA IBS Residential Masterpiece 2023 award.

“At KTI Landmark, we are not just satisfied to rest our laurels but will continue to explore the many potentials and opportunities in the market while continuing to provide the people with affordable homes, which inspires us to fly much further into the business horizon.

“Recently, the Madani government has floated the idea of a ‘Look East Policy in the country’ which is to develop East Malaysia as the new Malaysian economic hub. The Sabah government was requested to propose a progressive economic plan to the federal government, especially in the preparation of the 13th Malaysia Plan 2-26 to 2030.

“The number also speak for themselves. In 2021, Sabah’s total investments exceeded RM6 billion. By 2023, it was more than RM11 billion, representing an 88 per cent increase in the span of two years.

“This means increased job opportunities, increased disposable income, higher business earnings and expansion of business, all drivers of demand for both residential and commercial properties in Sabah. KTI Landmark is proud to be part of the Sabah success story,” he added.

Not stopping just in Malaysia, Loke said KTI Landmark is also looking at any countries within Southeast Asia and beyond, due to the high demand for affordable homes.

“We should have something in two years, because the demand for affordable homes is always there. Not only Southeast Asia, wherever we have opportunity and the opportunity is good, land is good, we will take the chance, but we will first make sure it is sellable. We don’t want to be in a high risk area,” he said.

On June 7, KTI Landmark went for the balloting of the public share.

And on June 19, the company will be ‘hitting the gong’ to be officially traded in the stock market at 9am.