Leading Japanese conglomerate looking at establishing SAF project in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 11): Marubeni Corporation, a leading Japanese integrated trading and investment conglomerate, is on a mission in Kuching to further investigate hydrogen initiatives to firm up its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project.

According to a press release issued today, Marubeni has begun a joint pre-feasibility study to establish a commercial-scale SAF value chain in Sarawak for local consumption or export by 2030.

A delegation headed by its general manager of the New Energy Business Development Department, Wataru Ikushima, participated in green initiatives at the ongoing Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen 2024 Conference.

The three-day event was launched in Kuching by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Monday.

The delegation had the opportunity to witness hydrogen initiatives, including the hydrogen-powered public transportation, courtesy of Sarawak Metro.

“This visit highlights Sarawak’s potential as a hub for green hydrogen production and utilisation.

“The delegation is also exploring the use of feedstock, such as agricultural and timber waste, for SAF production,” said the press release.

Also joining the delegation were its Next Generation Fuel Business Development Team manager Motoaki Yoshida, senior vice president of Marubeni Asian Power Singapore Masashi Shirotake, vice president of Marubeni Asian Power Singapore Tham Pui Yin and deputy managing director of Marubeni Malaysia Takashi Shibuya.

Present to receive the delegation was InvestSarawak chief executive officer Timothy Ong.

The press release further said Marubeni – which has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InvestSarawak – aims to confirm the feasibility of producing SAF using biomass feedstock and assess potential technology pathways for SAF production in Sarawak.

The strategic goals include supplying the growing demand in the airline sector.