Long Sait riverbank protection project gets RM500,000 allocation

KUCHING (June 11): The Sarawak government has allocated RM500,000 for a riverbank protection project in Long Sait, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said recent flash floods, which hit Long Kerong and Long Sait in Baram, caused major erosion that resulted in part of the riverbank collapsing.

He said this was endangering some houses located near the riverbank.

“The government has allocated RM500,000 for riverbank protection to control erosion of the riverbank in Long Sait.

“The project is expected to be awarded soon with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) serving as the implementing agency,” he said in a statement.

The Mulu assemblyman delivered food and cash assistance to the flood victims at the two Penan villages yesterday.

He was accompanied by Miri Welfare officer Richard Usah and Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Maureen Sim.

“A total of 104 emergency food packs and RM8,200 cash aid were distributed to 55 families in Long Kerong and 27 families in Long Sait.

“Another 260 food packs will be delivered today,” Gerawat added.