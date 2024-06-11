Miri police bust online gambling centre running out of house, arrest six suspects

MIRI (June 11): Police arrested six male suspects during a raid on an online gambling centre which was operating in a house here on Friday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the district’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested the suspects aged between 19 and 28 during an Ops Dadu raid on the house at Jalan Fee Foh 7, Krokop.

“Following a search of the premises, police seized six units of computers and several other equipment used to conduct online gambling,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for illegal online gambling.

He advised the public not to be involved in any illegal gambling activities.

Those with any related information can contact the nearest police station or call 085-433730.