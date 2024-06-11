Newly-married woman killed, husband seriously hurt in Bintulu car crash

BINTULU (June 11): A single-vehicle accident on Jalan Pesisir Bintulu-Samalaju here today claimed the life of a woman and left her husband seriously injured.

Both victims were flung out of the vehicle, which sustained significant damage and landed on its side.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as 24-year-old Nur Fariha Abu Bakar Ashe’ari from Tanjung Kidurong.

Bomba received a distress call at 7.22am and deployed three firefighters from Kidurong fire station to the scene.

“After Bomba arrived at the location, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a car, which had been carrying a newly-married couple.

“The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by Health Ministry staff,” Bomba said in a statement.

The body was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Firefighters then cleared debris from the accident scene.