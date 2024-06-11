PAM-HSL AIR competition to pick best masterplan for land near Kuching airport

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 11): Hock Seng Lee (HSL) and Pertubuhan Arkitek Malaysia (PAM) have announced the panel of judges for the second national architecture competition, ‘AIR-Building With Nature (AIR)’, featuring seven professionals from across Malaysia.

According to HSL realty director Yu Ji, they comprise himself, PAM president Adrianta Aziz, 2012 PAM Gold medallist Dato Hajeedar Abdul Majid, PAM Gold multi-award winners Tan Bee Eu, notable Green Building Index (GBI) specialist David Ong, Sarawak’s eminent architect Chai Long Sen, and HSL executive director Tony Yu.

“The AIR competition seeks to identify the best masterplan for a 13-acre land between Kuching International Airport (KIA) and the established developments, including Saradise.

“In the competition brief, PAM and HSL have stated that the jury will evaluate entries based on planning concept and ideas, accounting for a score of 50 per cent; design innovation that takes 30 per cent, and sustainability at 20 per cent.

“HSL intends to turn one of the winning entries into reality, which will be built later this year,” said Yu Ji during a press conference at HSL Tower near here yesterday.

He also highlighted that the preliminary round would be carried out in Kuala Lumpur this September, where the judges would anonymously present all the entries slated for shortlisting, following which the selected entries would be presented to the panel.

“This is to ensure that the design judging process will be conducted fairly and impartially, with no bias towards any of the participants.

“In October, the shortlisted architects will present their designs to the panel at HSL Tower here. The announcement of the results is anticipated by the year-end, with prizes totalling RM245,000 up for grabs.”

Regarding the AIR site, Yu Ji emphasised the challenges being presented, including the clearance restrictions due to its proximity to the KIA, surrounded by existing developments, and also a small river running through the entire land.

He added that all submissions would undergo evaluation based on environmental and commercial considerations.

Interested participants can register at a fee of RM378 each, with the competition kit available for download via airkch.com.

For further details, go to airkch.com, hsl.com.my, or search #airkch on social media.