PM Anwar assures defending civil servants who stave off influence of looters

PUTRAJAYA (June 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gave assurance that he will defend civil servants who perform their duties well and fend off pressure from the looter circles.

Speaking at a gathering of Finance Ministry staff here today, Anwar said he had informed Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali to defend civil servants who carry out their duties responsibly.

“I will defend every single civil servant, I will defend them as long as they do their job well.

“I will not buckle under the pressure of these factions, so I hope you understand that,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said this was because there were many reported cases of actions being taken against civil servants despite performing their duties well following ‘pressure’ from the top level officials.

Anwar also insisted that he will continue to do his best for the country despite being criticised from various aspects and wants to prove that not all politicians are looters, arrogant and abuse the people.

“Just as the people say about targeted subsidies (diesel), I have also been criticised a lot (also) about the civil servant salary scheme.

“But I don’t care if they want to to admonish me, I have a mandate and I will do it. When the time comes I have to go, I’ll go. But while I am here, I am going to stay and fight for what is right to make sure Malaysia emerges as a great nation in Asia,” he said.

In another development, Anwar explained that as a country with a low inflation rate in Asia, it does not guarantee that there will be no increase in the price of goods even though he does not want that to happen.

“The lowest inflation in Asia means that small increases are still happening,” he said, adding that he goes to the ground every week to immerse himself in the lives of the people.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that some of the government’s major decisions at the moment are to save the country and improve certain aspects including public transport, education, digital and artificial intelligence. – Bernama