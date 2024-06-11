Pupil drowns at school trip in Karambunai

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): A 12-year-old student drowned while swimming at a beach during a school outing in Karambunai on Tuesday.

The boy from Sekolah Indonesia Kota Kinabalu was having outdoor activities with his classmates and teachers.

Kota Kinabalu fire station chief Ordine Gilu said the group went to the beach around 7am.

“The teachers later noticed the boy was missing and called for help at 8.57am,” he said in a statement.

He said the child’s body was found about two metres under water at 10.25am, some 40km from the shore.

“The victim was pronounced dead by medical officials at the scene and the body was handed over to police for further action,” he added.

Meanwhile, the driver of an oil tanker suffered minor injuries after it overturned near the Kinabalu Park junction along the Ranau-Kota Kinabalu Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamsa Ali, 48, had crawled out of the vehicle before fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Services Department chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said initial investigation revealed that the driver of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker truck had veered off the road and overturned.

He said the victim was sent to the Ranau hospital for treatment.

“There was no leakage from the tanker,” he added.