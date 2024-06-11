Sarawak records fourth human rabies death for 2024

KUCHING (June 11): Sarawak has recorded its fourth human rabies fatality for this year, Health Department director Dr Veronica Lugah announced.

In a statement today, she said the latest death was recorded at Sarawak General Hospital on June 5.

However, she did not reveal the deceased’s age or gender, or where the person hailed from.

“With this new case, the cumulative number of reported rabies cases infecting humans in Sarawak since the outbreak was declared in 2017 is now 79 cases, with 72 deaths.

“Of these 79 cases, four cases were detected this year. All four cases have died due to their rabies infection.

“In all four cases, all pets did not receive anti-rabies vaccinations and mixed with stray and wild animals,” she said.

Dr Veronica also disclosed that all four victims did not seek treatment or receive anti-rabies vaccinations at any health facility after they were bitten or scratched.

She added since 2017 until the 22nd Epidemiological Week from May 26 to June 1, incidences of biting and scratching among pets remained high with 56,023 dog cases, 47,258 cat cases, and 1,577 cases from other animals.