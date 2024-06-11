Sarawakian players learn more about green hydrogen tech at APGH 2024

KUCHING (June 11): The Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) 2024 Conference and Exhibition provides great exposure to Sarawakian companies in learning more about the technological advancements in ‘green hydrogen’.

According to Haymilton Yearne of Hasilwan (M) Sdn Bhd, the exhibition is a great avenue for them to meet up with more suppliers and stakeholders of the industry.

“We also get the chance to do important networking that can help us pursue business prospects in green hydrogen,” the 30-year-old operations manager told The Borneo Post when met at the expo’s venue, Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Haymilton’s colleague River Phoenix Thomas expressed similar sentiments, hailing the event as ‘a great initiative, reflective of Sarawak’s move towards the green energy agenda’.

Acknowledging the challenges amidst the adoption of green hydrogen, 28-year-old engineer said it was therefore vital to learn more about this field.

“There’s one booth here, the Hydrexia Borneo Sdn Bhd, where they ‘store’ hydrogen inside pellets.

“Instead of storing hydrogen in a tank and convert it into ammonia, we can store hydrogen in pellets; that really catches my attention,” said River.

Another visitor, Hendrick Tan, was amazed by the vast applications of green hydrogen other than its usage as fuel for vehicles.

“I’m quite new to this sector. For me, green hydrogen is a very new technology.

“All this while, I’ve known that some cars out there are using hydrogen (as fuel), but I do not know its other extensive applications.

“I think this (green hydrogen) is very good for the environment; it’s better than our traditional energy (fossil fuels),” said the 36-year-old bank sales manager.