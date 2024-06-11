SEB: Rise in metal theft at transmission towers along Bakun, Murum roads

KUCHING (June 11): An increase in metal theft incidents has been reported at transmission towers along the Bakun and Murum roads in Bintulu, said Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

In a statement, it disclosed that there has been severe vandalism, cutting and theft of extra high voltage (EHV) cables at these towers, which are part of the state power grid used to transmit electricity from hydropower plants to cities, towns and villages.

“In addition to safety threats, vandalised and damaged towers compromise Sarawak’s electricity and supply reliability.

“Despite increased patrols and intensified cooperation with law enforcement to secure the divisions’ electricity supply infrastructure, there has been a surge in this criminal activity,” it said.

Meanwhile, SEB’s operations arm Syarikat Sesco Berhad through its chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee expressed concern, saying it was deeply troubling to see the boldness of vandals who are now targeting the company’s EHV transmission towers for quick financial gains.

“The transmission line network is vital to Sarawak’s electricity supply. Any compromise to these towers’ structural integrity could potentially lead to significant supply interruptions, impacting public safety and disrupting daily activities and business operations throughout the region,” he said in the statement.

SEB said in response to these challenges, it is working closely with the authorities to conduct joint operations which include inspections at recycling centres and monitoring the trade of stolen copper cables.

Recent collaborative efforts with the Bintulu police, through their operations, have led to successful raids and the recovery of stolen materials from second-hand dealers, it said.