SEDC committed to driving green economy forward, says chairman

KUCHING (June 11): The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is playing a pivotal role in the state’s journey towards becoming a developed state by 2030 while aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain emphasised SEDC’s commitment to excellence, particularly through its embrace of technologies driving green hydrogen innovation.

“Green hydrogen, derived from renewable sources like water through electrolysis, is poised to revolutionise various industries,” he said when speaking at the Sarawak Agenda forum themed ‘Shaping Sarawak’s Future: Leading the Charge in Green Hydrogen Development’ at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here.

He also outlined SEDC’s strategic focus on producing, storing, distributing and exporting green hydrogen.

“Our mandate is clear – to drive the green economy forward with a specific emphasis on green hydrogen production.

“We are committed to spearheading this initiative and positioning Sarawak as a global leader in green hydrogen development,” he said.

Abdul Aziz underscored the significance of green hydrogen, noting its eco-friendly nature as it produces only water and energy and is devoid of CO2 emissions and Sarawak’s abundance of renewable resources, especially hydropower, provides a fertile ground for green hydrogen production through electrolysis.

Highlighting the dominance of alkaline electrolysers in the current market due to their cost-efficiency and efficacy, he emphasised SEDC’s dedication to aligning with green hydrogen technologies for a sustainable future.

“Sarawak boasts immense potential in hydroelectric power and solar energy, laying a solid foundation for our journey into the hydrogen economy. With decisive government backing, we are venturing into clean energy initiatives to diversify our energy portfolio and combat climate change,” he said.