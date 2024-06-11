KOTA KINABALU (June 11): The State Government through the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kibing Group’s subsidiary, SBH Kibing New Solar Energy (M) Sdn Bhd, to expand its investment in Sabah.

Witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, the MoU marked SBH Kibing New Solar Energy (M) Sdn Bhd’s commitment to build a new six-production line solar glass manufacturing plant in Kimanis, Papar.

“This new investment is bigger than the current project, and we are expecting the company will start building its factory soon.

“Once fully operational, this project will create approximately 5,000 new job opportunities for the pople of Sabah.

“The State Government welcomes this kind of investment into Sabah, where it will give the opportunities to Sabahans to be exposed with technology in the future,” he said after witnessing the MoU ceremony at Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP).

Hajiji also said this latest development proved that the State Government’s efforts to accelerate the growth of its industrial sector have been effective.

He stressed that the “Sabah Investor-Friendly” initiative as outlined in the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya development plan has bolstered investors’ confidence and in attracting foreign companies to the state and for existing investments to expand.

SBH Kibing New Solar Energy’s new investment is estimated to be RM7.2 billion and will be carried out over three phases.

Kibing Group had already invested more than RM3 billion in the silica sand processing plant and solar glass manufacturing plant generating 1,800 jobs in KKIP.

The company has already added a third production line to its existing facility in KKIP representing an additional investment estimated at RM700 million and creating approximately 600 additional job opportunities.

SBH Kibing New Solar Energy (M) Sdn Bhd manufacturing plant currently produces 1,200 tons of solar glass daily, which will be doubled to 2,400 tons per day by this month (June 2024).

During the signing ceremony, the State Government was represented by the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Permanent Secretary Datuk Thomas Logijin and State Attorney General Datuk Nor Aisah Mohd Yusof, while Kibing Group was represented by Celine Li Shi and William Chen Wei.

Also present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, Kibing Group Chairman Yu Qibing and Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu Huang Shifang.

Phoong when asked to comment whether the government has enough electricity to supply to the new project, he said the government is currently working on using gas to generate electrical power to support the company.

“We never use gas because we don’t have the industry. But now, we are focusing on this to develop it,” he added.