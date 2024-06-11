SPM 2023: Autism no obstacle for SMK Kuching High student to excel

KUCHING (June 11): Living with autism did not stop Eason Chua from doing his best to achieve academic excellence.

The SMK Kuching High student scored 9A+ and 2As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination, of which the results were announced last month.

At age six, Eason was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) that affects an individual’s communication and socialisation skills.

This syndrome, however, is regarded as a high-functioning type and not as severe as other categories of autism.

When met by reporters at a ‘SPM Academic Excellence and Appreciation’ event here yesterday, Eason said for him, Bahasa Melayu (BM) presented the biggest challenge among all SPM subjects, but he gave all credit to his Malay language teacher Nita Edama, whom he hailed as ‘playing such an instrumental role’ in motivating and guiding him to master the language.

“The secret to my success is my teacher, Cikgu Nita Edama. She teaches the Malay language subject, and she has helped me a lot throughout my learning journey.”

Thanks to Nita, Eason exhibited drastic improvement in BM within a year, from getting C to achieving an A+ for his BM paper in SPM 2023.

Talking more about his learning journey, Eason said he never regarded having autism as an obstacle in performing well in the SPM examinations.

“Honestly, the syndrome actually helps me in my studies because I am totally unaware of my surroundings when I am studying ,and I can only concentrate on doing one thing at a time,” said the youth.

Born into a family of academicians, Eason also hailed his parents as his ‘strongest supporters in overcoming any trials and tribulations in life’.

Now, the high-achiever looks forward to starting the next chapter of learning, hoping that it would be at a prestigious international university.

Eason’s father, Assoc Prof Dr Chua Hong Siang, is the head of School for Engineering and Science at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, and his mother Ng Sing Yii teaches the Malaysian University English Test (MUET) at SMK Green Road here.

Eason is now applying for a scholarship from Sarawak Energy Berhad to pursue a course in electrical engineering at the University of Manchester in the UK.

It is revealed that he was born in the UK, before the family moved back to Sarawak when he was only six months old.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Sarawak Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad said Eason was chosen as the best-performing SPM candidate among students with special needs in the state.

“We hope their success will serve as an inspiration to anyone who believes in hard work and in the spirit of never giving up,” said Azhar.

Apart from BM, Eason also scored A+ in the SPM 2023 subjects of English Language, History, Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science, while his As were from Moral Studies and Mandarin language subject.