STAT’s environmental compliance audit training spearheads sustainable practices

KUCHING (June 11): The 6th Environmental Compliance Audit (ECA) training which commenced yesterday marks a significant milestone in Sarawak’s journey towards self-regulation and sustainable environmental practices.

A joint statement by the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and Sarawak Timber Association (STA) said the event attracted 30 participants from the timber industry, and also marked the inaugural session whereby claims were eligible under the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

This sets a new standard for future training programmes offered by STA’s training arm, STA Training Sdn Bhd (STAT), which aims to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to conduct effective audits, directly contributing to the conservation of the environment.

“STAT is planning additional ECA training sessions to broaden participation and build capacity within the industry. In collaboration with NREB, these efforts aim to promote a greener, more sustainable Sarawak, and this training initiative is a testament to their proactive approach and collaborative efforts in achieving this goal.

“Furthermore, STAT is exploring other supporting courses with a strong emphasis on managing forests sustainably,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the launch of the 6th ECA training also featured a video presentation, showcasing the journey towards self-regulation in environmental compliance.

The video highlighted various training programmes conducted to help build capacity and the collaborative efforts of NREB and STA in promoting environmental sustainability.

STA chief executive officer Annie Ting in welcoming the attendees emphasised the significant progress made since the first ECA training organised by NREB and STA in 2015.

Over the years, five successful training sessions have resulted in 111 qualified auditors.

She highlighted an ongoing effort between NREB and STA, which is to review the specific Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) issued with approved Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports for projects in the forestry sector.

This Working Group, consisting of representatives from NREB and STA, has expanded on the EIA mitigation measures recommended by EIA consultants and detailed specific indicators of proposed actions and corresponding verifiers for ensuring compliance.

Controller of Environmental Quality Sarawak Jack Liam commended STA’s unwavering dedication to rallying industry support for this crucial government initiative and in preparing its members for self-regulated compliance.

In his opening remarks, he highlighted the collaborative efforts with NREB that have been vital in transitioning from Environmental Monitoring Reports (EMR) to ECA, which is set to be fully implemented for the forestry sector by July 1 this year, with other sectors following in 2025.

The implementation of ECA will involve two audits annually for the first two years, where an internal audit is carried out in the first 6 months, followed by external audit.

This approach aims to support sustainable forestry practices that balance economic growth with environmental stewardship to better enhance the reputation and trust of companies that consistently comply with environmental regulations.

He added the NREB will continue enforcement activities to ensure full compliance and environmental protection.

Also present at the launch are representatives from the Ministry of Energy and

Environmental Sustainability, Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development, Sarawak Forest Department, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation, Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd, Land Custody and Development Authority, Yayasan Sarawak, and ECA trainers Peter Sawal and Justine Jok Jau Emang.