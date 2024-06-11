S’wak H2 Hub pioneers ‘plug and play’ concept for clean energy expansion

KUCHING (June 11): The Sarawak Hydrogen (H2) Hub adopts a ‘plug and play’ concept by utilising a modular approach, integrating hydrogen production units into the hub, said SEDC Energy corporate communications manager Dennis Harun Wong.

He explained that the hub’s common facilities and ancillary service such as utilities and balance of plants (BOPs) – technical as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services were predeveloped.

He added the first two modules (trains) of the hub involves Project H2ornbill, a collaboration with Japanese firms Eneos and Sumitomo Corp, and Project H2biscus, a partnership with South Korean firms Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical, and KNOC.

“This (plug and play) concept is done to provide a platform for our investors to come and plug in their projects of new and clean energy, and also to export it out.

“For example, our partners of Project H2ornbill, their target is to convert hydrogen into methylcyclohexane (MCH), while our Project H2biscus partner’s target is to export ammonia.

“In the future, the hub opens up for more avenues like e-methane, e-kerosene, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). All these new renewable energy solutions are somewhere there, and we want to bring this to Sarawak. We are opening up for more investors,” he added.

Dennis said this when presenting the case study on Sarawak H2 Hub at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Elaborating further, he said Project H2ornbill will be producing 88 kilotonnes-per-annum (kpta) of hydrogen, while Project H2biscus will produce 150 kpta of hydrogen.

Downstream activities within the hydrogen value chain will involve the export of MCH and clean ammonia (NH3) to Japan and Korea respectively, he added.

To be located in Bintulu, he said it was a strategic location where the movement of trades enters Asia Pacific and the rest of the global trade.

“The co-location of this hydrogen related activities can create synergy that improves efficiency by providing at scale utilities and BOPs, optimising costs by reducing repetitive assets and accelerating the deployment of H2 solutions.

“The hub can accelerate deployment, market excess hydrogen volumes, phase development for future capacity, and increase federal and state government collaborations.

“The overall purpose of the H2 Hub is to reduce carbon emissions, generate economic growth, create new skills and job opportunities, and enhance energy security from Sarawak to the rest of Malaysia, and the world,” he added.

SEDC Energy (SEDCE) Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), in partnership with Gentari Hydrogen co-owns and co-develops the Sarawak H2 Hub following the joint venture formalised during the APGH Conference and Exhibition 2024 on Monday.

SEDC Energy has been mandated by the state to develop a global-scale hydrogen production facility to support the state’s hydrogen economy ambitions.