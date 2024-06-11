With redelineation exercise on the cards, Tiong tells political parties not to go to extremes to win people’s support

KUCHING (June 11): Political parties, in their eagerness to gain the people’s support, must not resort to employing ‘extreme’ measures that divide the people, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president said with Sarawak expected to undergo a re-delineation exercise this year, the number of state constituencies is likely to increase.

“As political leaders, we should prioritise action and work hard to solve the people’s problems,” said the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, who is Bintulu MP and also Dudong assemblyman in a Facebook post today.

“Think about it, will the voters give us the mandate in the new area or seat later? On what factor will they choose us? Is it because we have many party members? Is the quantity of members of a party more important than quality?”

At present, Sarawak has 82 state seats and 31 parliamentary seats.

The last review of the state’s electoral boundaries was carried out in 2015. Under the Federal Constitution, a redelineation exercise can be carried out every eight years.

In May this year, Gabungan Parti Sarawak secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the coalition had submitted a proposal to the Election Commission, requesting for four new state seats involving the parliamentary constituencies of Kapit, Hulu Rajang and Kanowit.

Meanwhile, on the appointment of longhouse chiefs, Tiong said he has met with stakeholders to discuss and avoid unnecessary inconvenience to residents of the longhouses.

“Once again, I insist that no authority can interfere in the election of community leaders. If there is an abuse of power, please report it to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) so that further appropriate action can be taken,” he said.