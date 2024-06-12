10 govt tender cheating cases involving RM662,394 losses

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): The public are reminded not to be misled by online tender that allegedly offers hydraulic oil supply to government departments.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda said so far the Kota Kinabalu District Police had recorded 10 such cases since January this year which resulted in losses of up to RM662,394.

He said one of the cases received was from an owner of an auto parts shop who was cheated of RM117,480.

“Investigation revealed that the victim had received a WhatsApp message from a suspect posing as an officer in a government department on June 6 last year.

“The message offered a tender to supply hydraulic oil to the government department and the victim was interested and agreed with the tender offered.

“To convince the victim, the suspect sent documents from the government order and a letter of acceptance,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kasim said the suspect gave a phone number of a hydraulic oil supplier in Kota Marudu to facilitate the business because the supplier had supplied hydraulic oil to the government department.

“Believing the matter, the victim ordered 58 barrels of hydraulic oil and made a deposit of RM117,480.

“The victim deposited the payment into the suspect’s account as soon as he received the invoice via WhatsApp and was also promised that the oil would be deliver directly to the department,” he said.

Kasim said the victim then received additional orders from the same individual which raised his suspicions.

The victim then checked with the department regarding the tender and was informed that it did not exist. He then lodged a police report.

Kasim said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.