20-foot-long python caught in Sibu drain

SIBU (June 12): Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel have caught an about 20-foot-long python and weighting about 50 kilogrammes (kg) in a drain at Jalan Kenari here today.

The Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said the a call was received at about 11.30am and three personnel were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, a python, measuring about 20-foot-long and weighing about 50kg was found in the drain.

“The APM personnel proceeded to catch the python using a special equipment,” it added.

It said the APM left the house after ensuring that the situation was under control.

The python was later released into its natural habitat.