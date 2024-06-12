36 in Dudong receive special allocation totalling over RM640,000

SIBU (June 12): Thirty-six recipients representing non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and schools have received funds totalling RM641,000 under the special allocation programme funds.

PDP Dudong branch chairman Councillor Teo Boon Siew represented Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing in presenting the cheques to the recipients in a ceremony held at Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch office here yesterday.

Teo reminded the recipients to use the funds wisely for projects they applied for.

“The recipients must show proof of how they spend the allocated funds. Also, the money must be deposited into the village development and security committee’s (JKKK) bank account.

“Do not misuse it. If you applied for the allocation to repair the longhouse, make sure it is utilised for that purpose, and not for other purposes,” he said.

Also present was PDP Bawang Assan Division chairman Kapitan Wong Hua and Bawang Assan Division Youth chief Councillor Joshua Ting.