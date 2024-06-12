90 kg of ghost nets removed from sea at Tunku Abdul Rahman Park

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): Twenty volunteer divers braved the open sea to remove more than 90kg of ghost nets in the Underwater Clean Up at the Tunku Abdul Rahman Park here on Monday.

Organised by the Marine Research Foundation (MRF), and in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Kinabalu Sutera (RCKS), the volunteers including divers, marine biologists and conservation enthusiasts, removed the ghost nets trapped and tangled in coral reefs in the waters around the Tunku Abdul Rahman Park.

Ghost nets are fishing nets that have been lost or abandoned in the water. They pose a significant threat to marine life, as ghost nets don’t only catch fish, they also entangle sea turtles, other sea creatures and could potentially destroy coral reefs.

“Ghost nets can be detrimental to marine life, affecting everything from fish to sea turtles. I’ve personally witnessed the heartbreaking sight of sea turtles trapped and drowned in these nets.

“It’s crucial that we remove them immediately. Each ghost net removed is a life potentially saved,” said Marine Research Foundation Senior Conservation Officer, Liyana Izwin Khalid.

“We may not solve the overarching issue of marine pollution overnight, but we can’t ignore it either.

“While we work on developing long-term solutions, MRF will continue to do what we can to remove marine debris from our oceans through direct interventions and collaborative efforts.

“We urge everyone to join us in this mission, whether by volunteering in clean-ups or organising your own clean-up expeditions in your area,” she said.

Expressing her gratitude to the volunteers and highlighting the importance of such initiatives, Liyana said the Underwater Clean Up on June 10 not only helped to protect the marine environment and save marine life but also raise awareness about the impacts of marine debris.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the volunteers who participated in this clean-up. Thanks to their dedication, along with the expertise of dive instructors from Scuba Junkie KK and GoAquatic, we successfully retrieved 90 kg of nets! That’s a positive impact to our marine environment! This event would not have been possible without the funding from the Rotary Club of Kinabalu Sutera and the support of Sabah Parks,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rotary Club of Kinabalu Sutera president Roger Yapp Kah Chong emphasized the importance of community involvement in tackling environmental issues.

“Our support for this project reflects our dedication to preserving the natural beauty of our region and ensuring a sustainable future for our marine ecosystems.

“The primary objective of this underwater clean-up was to mitigate the environmental impacts of ghost nets and to conserve the quality of marine life in the waters surrounding Tunku Abdul Rahman Park.

“The project also aimed to foster a greater sense of environmental stewardship among the local community and to promote sustainable practices that protect marine habitats,” he said.

Volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the day, carefully removing the ghost nets and ensuring that the fragile underwater environment was left undisturbed.

The nets, once brought to the surface, were properly disposed of, preventing them from causing further harm to the marine ecosystem.

The success of this clean-up effort underscores the importance of collaborative action in addressing environmental challenges.

The Marine Research Foundation and the Rotary Club of Kinabalu Sutera plan to continue their efforts in marine conservation, with future clean-up operations and educational initiatives aimed at preserving Sabah’s rich marine biodiversity, with the support of Sabah Parks.

As the event concluded, there was a palpable sense of accomplishment among the volunteers. Many expressed their commitment to continue supporting conservation efforts and to raise awareness about the critical need to protect our oceans from the threats posed by marine debris.

The clean-up at Tunku Abdul Rahman Park serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that community-driven conservation efforts can have on the environment. It is a call to action for individuals and organizations alike to take part in preserving the natural wonders of our world, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy and benefit from our planet’s oceans.

For more information about the Marine Research Foundation and how to get involved in future conservation efforts, please visit www.mrf-asia.org.