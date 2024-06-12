99 contingents to take part in Gawai parade in Kuching this Saturday

KUCHING (June 12): A total of 99 contingents, including 13 floats or decorated vehicles, will participate in the Gawai Cultural Parade to be held this Saturday (June 15).

The Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik said the parade will showcase the rich diversity of various ethnic groups and traditional attire in Sarawak.

He also mentioned that a delegation from the Kadazan Dusun ethnic group in Sabah has been invited to enhance the festivities of the parade.

“The parade, set to take place from 2pm to 5pm, will start from the Tun Jugah Waterfront building,” he said to the media after a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He was part of the delegation led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Among the delegates were Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang and Education, Innovation and Talent Development Ministry deputy permanent secretary Anielia Siam.