Alena Murang finally a Sarawakian native

KUCHING (June 12): Sarawak sape songstress Alena Murang, who is of mixed Kelabit and European descent has now been recognised as a native.

According to her post on Facebook, she received her native certificate at the Kuching District Office on Tuesday together with her parents; Kelabit father former deputy State Secretary Datu Ose Murang and English-Italian mother Valerie Mashman.

Alena, 34, urged fellow Sarawakian of mixed native descent who have not yet registered as native, to head to any District Office to apply.

“It’s our birth right to be native, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Whether you register or not, no one can change your blood. This Native registration with the State is important for us to inherit ancestral land & to safeguard it, and for native customary rights. So I do urge mixed Sarawakians to go and register,” she said in the Facebook post.

She also thanked all the native leaders who fought for decades to change the law, which finally happened on Nov 1 last year when the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 was implemented.

“Above all, this shows me that change is possible. It may take a long time, but persistence, community, collaboration and truth make things possible,” she added.

Alena had applied for the native status on Nov 6 last year.

She also said that Sarawak, Sabah and Malaya (Peninsular Malaysia) each have different definitions for ‘bumiputera’ / ‘native’ as stated in the Federal Constitution.

“Before the amendment of the law, Sarawakians had native status only if both their parents are native Sarawakians.

“For those with one parent native and one non-native Sarawakian parent, those kids (like me), did not have native status. This meant that we would not be able to inherit native land,” she said.