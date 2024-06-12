APGH 2024: DPM Fadillah to deliver special address today

KUCHING (June 12): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will deliver a special address today at the closing ceremony of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024.

The Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation is scheduled to deliver his address at noon.

Several forums, plenary talks, and tech talks will take place prior to his address.

Meanwhile, APGH organiser Borneo Business Connect in a statement said some 700 delegates from 27 countries have gathered to network and share insights with industry specialists, experts, and investors across 24 conference tracts over the three-day event that began on Monday.

Trade visitors to the exhibition also had the opportunity to attend technical talks presented by participating specialists, it added.

APGH 2024 features 54 speakers delivering a broad spectrum of topics, case studies, country insights, and panel sessions.

Notable speakers include Prof Christoph Menke from University of Applied Sciences Trier; Adelan Limited CEO Dr Michaela Kendall; Asia-Pacific Net-Zero Institute Pte Ltd director Peter Cockroft; Bain & Company advisory partner Julian Critchlow; and Counsellor for Investment Affairs Asia at InvestChile, Vicente Pinto.

The conference also includes an exhibition featuring 96 organisations.