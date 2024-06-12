APGH to return to Kuching for second edition in 2026, says Dr Hazland

KUCHING (June 12): The Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition is set to return for its second edition at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from June 9 to 11 in 2026.

Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni announced this during a reception held following the APGH 2024 closing ceremony today.

He said the next edition will build upon the current momentum, advancing Sarawak’s journey towards a sustainable future.

According to Dr Hazland, APGH 2024 organised by Borneo Business Connect and supported by his ministry and Business Events Sarawak has set new benchmarks in global networking and business opportunities within the green hydrogen sector.

“In its maiden edition, we have witnessed an impressive turnout, with 96 esteemed companies from 19 nations gracing our event, occupying 2,400 square meters of exhibition space.

“Our conference boasted 72 distinguished speakers and welcomed 618 delegates from 20 nations. As of this afternoon, we have had the privilege of hosting a total of 3,233 trade visitors.

“APGH 2024 has undeniably delivered on its promise of providing an unparalleled platform for global networking and business opportunities,” he said.

In this regard, Dr Hazland, on behalf of the organisers, extended his heartfelt appreciation to all speakers, delegates, and exhibitors for their unwavering support and invaluable contributions.

“Your participation has been instrumental in propelling Sarawak towards its green and clean energy ambitions.

“The past three days have been marked by insightful engagements and interactive discussions with international delegations, and we eagerly anticipate the realization of our shared vision for the future,” he added.

A notable highlight of APGH 2024 was the exchange of eight contracts, pledges and memorandums of understanding, for over RM6 billion worth of projects in Sarawak.

Throughout the conference, a diverse range of topics and forum sessions provided attendees with valuable insights and information, reinforcing APGH 2024’s pivotal role as a platform for the green hydrogen industry.