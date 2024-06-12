Wednesday, June 12
Awg Tengah leads delegation on Canada’s Butchart Garden visit for quarries rehabilitation ideas

By Samuel Aubrey on Sarawak
The Butchart Garden in Canada, a former quarry site, has been rejuvenated into an award-winning garden and gained recognition as a national historic site.

KUCHING (June 12): The Butchart Garden in Canada could be set as a benchmark for the redevelopment and rehabilitation of former quarry sites in Sarawak, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier on Tuesday led a Sarawak delegation to the award-winning garden located at Brentwood Bay, British Columbia, Canada.

The garden, a former quarry site, was transformed into a well-recognised National Historic Site of Canada in 2004 and is now one of the main attractions for tourists in British Columbia, offering business and job opportunities.

“This initiative could be integrated into Sarawak planning approval policy,” said Awang Tengah, who is also the Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development in a press statement.

Accompanying him during the visit were Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Sarawak Datuk Len Talif Salleh, and Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Syed Aman Ghazali and other senior government officials.

